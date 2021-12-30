Woman, man charged in Christmas Day shooting in Rocky Mount neighborhood, police say

Janicento Williamson (left) and Marqueahuan Whitehead in photos from Rocky Mount police

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and woman are now charged in connection with a Christmas Day shooting that wounded a man who is still in the hospital, Rocky Mount police said.

The incident was reported around 10:15 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Dreaver Street, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot, the news release said.

The victim was taken to Vidant Medical Center for treatment and as of Thursday he was still hospitalized, police said.

Janicento Williamson, 26, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, police said Thursday.

A woman, Marqueahuan Whitehead, was arrested and charged with felony accessory after the fact.

Williamson received a $70,000 secured bond. Whitehead received a $20,000 unsecured bond.

The shooting took place in the Meadowbrook neighborhood, which is in east Rocky Mount near U.S. 64 and Springfield Road.

No other details were released.