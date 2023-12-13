HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman previously convicted of animal cruelty is facing new charges in a separate case.

Gabrielle Carson, 27, of Oakridge Drive in Havelock, was investigated by Craven County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services after a complaint on November 29. Officers made contact with Carlson and confirmed she had a dog and a cat. Both animals were surrendered to the Craven County Animal Protective Services and transported to the Craven-Pamlico Animal Shelter.

On Tuesday, Carlson received an additional 36 months of probation to be supervised. She is also prohibited from owning or possessing animals during this time, in addition to court costs and a $500 fine for violating the terms of her probation.

At the time of the complaint, Carlson was on unsupervised probation. A condition of the court order prohibits Carlson from owning or possessing any animals, as a result of animal cruelty charges from 2021.

Carlson was charged with animal cruelty in February 2021, when a Craven County Animal Protective Service Officer responded to an animal complaint at Carlson’s home. An officer located an injured goat, three deceased goats and two deceased birds in a locked shed.

The injured goat was immediately transported to the Craven-Pamlico Animal Shelter but passed away from its injuries upon arrival.