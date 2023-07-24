UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two men were arrested after police said they robbed a woman at knifepoint in mid-July after she paid one of them for a ride in the Upstate.

According to the Union Police Department, officers responded on July 16 at 8:16 p.m. to the 100 block of Brandon Street about an armed robbery.

Once on scene, officers spoke with the victim who said she gave gas money to Brandon Savage Jr., 26, to drive her to the store.

She said once in the vehicle with Savage Jr. he said he needed to stop in the back parking lot of Foster Park Elementary School to meet his cousin.

The victim told officers that once the vehicle stopped, a man, later identified as Jacob Rhett Butler, 24, jumped out of the trunk with a pocket knife. He told her to give him everything she had, which included her phone and $120.

According to the incident report, she got out of the vehicle and pushed Bulter before he hopped into the vehicle as Savage Jr. drove off.

Police arrested Savage Jr. and Butler and charged both with kidnapping and armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

Bulter was also charged with another count of armed robbery with a deadly weapon and second-degree assault and battery.

They are both currently being held in the Union County Detention Center without bond.