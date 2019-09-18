Woman ruled out as suspect in Holly Ridge vehicle break-ins

HOLLY RIDGE, NC (WNCT) – Holly Ridge Police said they have ruled out a woman as a suspect in several vehicle break-ins last week, and they’re still looking for leads in this case.



In a post on Tuesday morning on the Holly Ridge Police Department’s Facebook page, investigators said a woman initially identified as a suspect in the Sept. 17th and 18th vehicle break-ins at the Village at Folkstone subdivision, located on Pamlico Drive, has now been ruled out.



Surveillance video from one of the homes shows a white female entering a vehicle and taking loose change from it. She then runs to the street and gets into the passenger side of a light colored 4 door car, possibly an older model Buick, and they go to the next house.

Aerial view of the Village at Folkstone subdivision on Pamlico Drive in Holly Ridge, NC (Google Maps)

Anyone with information in this case should call Holly Ridge Police Detective Faircloth at 910-329-4076, or email at lfaircloth@hollyridgepd.net.

Crime Stoppers offers cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identity.



PREVIOUS:



Holly Ridge police said they have identified a woman suspected of several vehicle break-ins on Wednesday.



In a post on the Holly Ridge Police Department’s Facebook page, investigators said they have identified the suspect who allegedly broke into several vehicles at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, in the Village at Folkstone subdivision, located on Pamlico Drive.



In a comment on that post, police said they will release the suspect’s name after she has been served with the arrest warrants.



Earlier on Wednesday, HRPD posted a surveillance video on its Facebook page, which shows a white female entering a vehicle and taking loose change from it. She then runs to the street and gets into the passenger side of a light colored 4 door car, possibly an older model Buick, and they go to the next house.



PREVIOUS:



The Holly Ridge Police Dept. is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect and vehicle allegedly involved in several vehicle break-ins early Wednesday morning.



Police said at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a female suspect allegedly broke into several vehicles in the Village at Folkstone subdivision, located on Pamlico Drive.



Police said surveillance video from one of the homes shows a white female entering a vehicle and taking loose change from it. She then runs to the street and gets into the passenger side of a light colored 4 door car, possibly an older model Buick, and they go to the next house.

If you can identify the suspect or the suspect vehicle in this case, call Holly Ridge Police at (910) 329-4076.

Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement.



Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).



Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identity.