MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An Uber driver who is from Charlotte is facing sex assault charges in Matthews, authorities announced on Tuesday.

Around 6 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, officers responded to Novant-Matthews Hospital where a woman said an Uber driver sexually assaulted her.

The victim said she was traveling home at the time of the attack.

Vicente Diaz-Gomez, 45, of Charlotte, was identified as the suspect and officers made contact with him later in the day after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He has been charged with second-degree rape, police said.

Matthews Police and Uber have been in contact with each other about the incident.

Uber called Diaz-Gomez’ alleged behavior “monstrous” and said it has no place on the company’s platform.

“We take reports of this nature very seriously and immediately removed the driver’s access to the app after this was reported to us. We look forward to assisting law enforcement with their investigation,” Uber said.