GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot in Goldsboro early Monday and her boyfriend was later arrested when he visited her at a hospital, police said.

The incident was reported via ShotSpotter just before 3:40 a.m. in the 900 block of Fairview Circle, according to a news release from the Goldsboro Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was transported to UNC Health Wayne for treatment.

“The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau responded to the scene and initiated an investigation,” the news release said.

A warrant was secured against the victim’s boyfriend, Isaiah Damon McLamb, 26, according to police.

McLamb was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

“McLamb was arrested at UNC Health Wayne while he was visiting the victim,” the news release said.

McLamb was transported to the Wayne County Magistrate’s Office. He was placed on a Domestic Violence hold with no bond.

“The investigation is still ongoing, and further charges are expected,” police said.