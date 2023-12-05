ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men are wanted after one of them shot his ex-girlfriend and the pair left the scene, the Rocky Mount Police Department said Tuesday.
At about 1:35 p.m. Monday, police said 19-year-old Ebony Huggins was shot at the N. Wesleyan Boulevard and Jeffrey’s Road intersection.
Her ex-boyfriend shot her in the arm while she was driving her car near the Executive Inn and Hardee’s, police said.
Huggins was taken to a hospital for treatment for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, and was released Monday night, officers said.
Investigators said the suspect in the shooting fled the area by driving away in an SUV.
They later identified him as 22-year-old Quantico Nerel Gorham, of Battleboro.
Police said Gorham was upset with Huggins, his ex-girlfriend, and followed her until they reached the intersection.
They said he shot into her car multiple times and fled the scene with 24-year-old Daquavion Kerell Armstrong, of Whitakers.
The police department said they are now looking for both men.
Officers have obtained the following charges on Gorham:
- Attempted murder
- Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill
- Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill
- Shooting into an occupied vehicle
- Discharging a weapon in the city limits
They also obtained the following charges on Armstrong:
- Attempted murder
- Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill
- Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill
- Shooting into an occupied vehicle
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1450, 252-972-1411, call Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).