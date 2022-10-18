ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman drove herself to a hospital after she was shot in broad daylight in Rocky Mount Monday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the area of 2600 block of N. Wesleyan Boulevard, which is a few blocks south of North Carolina Wesleyan University, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

The woman, 63, was inside a car when she was shot, Rocky Mount police told CBS 17.

The woman then drove herself to UNC Nash Healthcare and was then taken to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for further medical treatment, the news release said.

Police said Monday night that the woman was “stable.”

“The preliminary investigation has determined this incident was not random. There is no threat to the public,” the news release said.

No other information was released.

Police said anyone with information should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and a message to 274637).