Woman stabbed in possible kidnapping attempt in Wake County, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a woman was stabbed during a possible kidnapping attempt Saturday afternoon in Wake County, officials said.

The incident was reported around 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Creedmoor and Durham roads in northern Wake County, according to Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of the stab wound.

Deputies were searching near the intersection for the suspect in the stabbing, which Curry said stemmed from a possible attempted kidnapping of the woman.

As of late Saturday night, no arrests had been made, officials said.

No other information was released.

