GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police were looking for a man who dropped his gun in a restaurant, saw it discharge a bullet that hit a woman then ran off with the gun.

Police reported responding to a call at Longhorn Steakhouse at 609 N. Berkeley Boulevard in Goldsboro at 6:47 p.m. on Saturday. They were responding to a call of a shot fired inside.

Officers were advised that an unknown man dropped a gun as he was leaving the bar area. The gun hit the floor and discharged one round. Fragments from the discharged bullet struck a woman sitting at a nearby table.

EMS arrived and treated the woman, who was struck in the leg. She chose not to go to the hospital with EMS. It was unclear if she sought further medical attention on her own.

The suspect who dropped the gun picked it up and fled the restaurant in an unknown direction. Responding officers and deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office searched for the suspect but did not find him. He was described as a short Black man wearing all black.

The incident remains under investigation and there is no threat to the community. Anyone with information about this or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.