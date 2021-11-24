Woman was behind another string of bomb threats at Hampton’s courthouses, police say

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 39-year-old woman was behind another string of bomb threats made to Hampton’s courthouses over the past several months, police say.

Allison Dayes

Authorities had already arrested Marc Mason, a Newport News man, in September in connection to several other bomb threats earlier this year, but the threats kept coming, including this week. There were also threats made before the man’s arrest in June and August that police had not connected to a suspect until now.

In a release on Wednesday, police said 39-year-old Allison Dayes was charged with seven counts of threatening to bombs in connection to threats on June 29 (two threats), August 17 (two threats), October 5, and November 23 (two threats).

Police haven’t released additional details but said Dayes is in custody at Hampton City Jail.