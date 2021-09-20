Woman’s dad kills her husband in Nashville shooting, police say

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman’s father killed her husband in a shooting late Monday morning in Nashville, police said.

The incident was reported just before 11:20 a.m. at 1116 Mulberry Rd., according to a news release from Nashville police.

Bobby Braswell, 30, was killed in an incident with John Henry Adams III, 58, of Macclesfield, who is now charged with first-degree murder, the news release said.

“The investigation revealed that the victim and his wife had a history of domestic violence,” the news release said.

The wife told police that her husband, Braswell, had moved out but was still staying with her at times in the home along Mulberry Road.

The wife told police that she called her father (Adams) after her husband arrived at her home Monday, the news release said.

Braswell and Adams then got into a fight, officials said.

“The victim was running from the location after the physical altercation and was shot by the offender while running away,” the news release said.

Adams is being held in the Nash County Jail without bond. His first appearance is scheduled for Nash County District Court on Tuesday.

“A loss of life is always a tragedy, and we ask that you please keep the families involved in this tragic incident in your prayers,” the news release said.