YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Yadkin County woman faces multiple charges, including taking indecent liberties with a minor, according to a Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Nov. 14, the Jonesville Police Department was told about the rape of a child under 15.

Investigators with the JPD and detectives with the YCSO found evidence that led to both agencies charging Brittany Nichole Jennings, 33, of Boonville.

She was initially charged by JPD for:

one felony count of dissemination of obscenity to a minor

one felony count of solicitation of child by computer

Jennings was arrested on the Jonesville charges and received a $50,000 secured bond for which she made bail.

YCSO detectives opened an investigation after the initial report and then obtained warrants for:

one felony count of statutory rape of a person 15 or younger

two felony counts of indecent liberties with a minor

one felony count of sexual activity by a substitute parent or custodian

Jennings was arrested for the YCSO charges on Tuesday.

She received a $1,000,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing more charges are possible.