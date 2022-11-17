YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are now sharing how surveillance video helped them uncover a much bigger crime.

This crime happened inside the Foothills Firearm and Ammo in Yadkinville. In the video, you can see the four suspects grabbing guns.

They are all in jail now.

Police arrested 18-year-old Jamarion Jones and three juveniles ages 15 and 16.

We are told they were found in Winston- Salem and are gang members or associated with them.

FOX8 has learned this case is linked to vehicle thefts at dealerships around the state.

Police say at least one of the guns was inside a vehicle they recovered.

Davidson County deputies found two stolen vehicles and a gun officers are now working to link to the crime.

The store now has metal bars on the doors after getting broken into twice in just weeks.

On October 31, someone used a vehicle to get inside the business.

In the video, two people can be seen running through the front door, one holding a duffle bag.

They smash the glass cases and grab the guns.

“That blew my mind. It took a lot of guts to do it twice,” said Ryan Hudson, store manager of the gun shop.

When they were done they took 28 weapons mostly handguns.

Thursday afternoon the employees watched crews install bars on every entrance to the building.

In addition to making it tougher to get through the doors, weapons will be better secured after hours.

“To keep the things out of the wrong hands we’re going to take and lock up all our firearms, so we don’t have this problem again,” said Hudson.

He tells FOX8 the shop also upgraded its security system.

“We’re trying to legally do the right thing in every process through this to get them out to the law-abiding citizens of age to own a firearm,” said Hudson.”Who knows what they are doing with them.”

The Yadkinville police chief told us they are working with several local agencies on the case.

Authorities expect the 18-year-old and three young teenagers to face additional charges.

Hudson just hopes they have learned their lesson.

“We hope that they can follow the right path from here on out . This is not like a video game. You can’t just run in and steal and get away with it. Things have got to change,” said Hudson.

Some of the suspects were arrested at the Hanes Mall, all four are in secure custody.

Jones is being held on a $1 million secured bond.