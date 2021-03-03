York County woman charged with abuse after deputies say she fired shots at her children

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- After a month-long investigation by the York County Sheriff’s office, 35-year-old Betty Jo Bolin was arrested, accused of abusing her three children.

“We got a DSS referral from the department of social services asking us to investigate some allegations about this mother and the acts that she was committing toward her children,” said Trent Faris with the York County Sheriff’s Department.

Bolin’s 17-page arrest report says she faces 15 felony charges.

“We discovered that this mother was abusing her children. For lack of a better word, it’s abuse, where she–at times–pointed a gun at their heads, pointed a gun at her head, threatened to kill herself in front of them,” Faris said. “[She] showed them some pornographic material on tape and such like that. That’s just a few things that we discovered through the investigation.”

From Jan. 11, 2019 to Sept. 11, 2019, the arrest report says she neglected her children and placed them at an unreasonable risk of harm affecting the children’s life, physical or mental health and safety. And on Sept. 11, 2019, the report says she loaded a gun and fired it toward her children.

The report also says she showed the sexual videos around September 2015 and in April 2020, and that she offered her 16-year-old marijuana.

Faris says they weren’t contacted until January 2021, but these investigations take time.

“People think because they watch a television program, we can solve a case within an hour. That’s not the way it works,” Faris said. “We take our time to make sure we have all of our hacks, make sure both parties are telling the truth and telling which stories, and building all that together to build a case in which we can get the probable cause and warrants to arrest somebody for, especially a tragic case like this.”

Bolin is now in the York County Detention Center. The children are with their biological fathers.