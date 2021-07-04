Young man dies after he’s found shot in crashed car in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are investigating after a young man was found shot inside a car that crashed into a pole Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Truth Court around 4:10 p.m. They found a person who had been shot inside of a vehicle that crashed into a pole.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, a news release said.

Police later identified the man who died as Brandon Corral, 20, of Fayetteville.

Police are conducting an investigation into the incident.

No additional information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective B. Zacharias at 910-703-9935 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.