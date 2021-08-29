Zebulon man arrested after 19-year-old shot to death in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Rocky Mount police arrested a Zebulon man for first-degree murder Sunday — less than 24 hours after a young man was found shot to death in a car in a ditch, a news release said.

The incident was reported around 6 p.m. Sunday as a gunfire call along South Wesleyan Boulevard/U.S. 301 bypass, according to a news release by Rocky Mount police.

While checking the area, police spotted a car in a ditch in the 1100 block of Arbor Lane, which is just off South Wesleyan Boulevard near Bethlehem Road, the news release said.

The driver of the car, later identified as 19-year-old Quatarius Ruffin, was found dead from a gunshot wound, police said.

Sunday morning, Rocky Mount police announced that Adrian Knight, 24, of Zebulon, was arrested for first-degree murder. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, the release said.