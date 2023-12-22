SALTER PATH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Wake County man has been arrested and is facing charges in a crime spree reported by the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, Johnston County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Justus Lanson Reid, 38, of Zebulon, on warrants issued by the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said on December 5, more than a dozen Salter Path residents awoke to find their vehicles had been rummaged through and items stolen.

Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Detective Keith Willis, who led the investigation, said locals and surrounding businesses checked their camera footage and were able to identify Justus Reid as a suspect. He was staying at a local Salter Path motel during the crime spree, officials said.

Reid has been charged with 13 counts of Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle and faces additional Breaking and Entering charges in Johnston County as well as probation violations. Reid was placed in the Johnston County jail on no bond and will be transported back to Carteret County to be placed in jail there. His first court appearance is next week.