GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hackers are evolving and setting their sights on Eastern North Carolina residents.

Kinston resident Patrice Alexander saw no harm in answering a Facebook video call from a friend. After all, Patrice considered herself tech-savvy and she was sure it was her friend.

“So frustrating. Within 5, 10 minutes, I’m getting calls from family and friends about, ‘Do you need money and I’m like no I don’t need money,'” Alexander said.

Through the simple act of answering a video call, a hacker was able to grab images of her face. In turn, the hacker had enough information to break into her account.

The Center for Internet Security’s Director of Intelligence and Incident Response TJ Sayers said when Facebook finds suspicious activity, it requires users to prove their identity. One way to do so is by providing a picture.

“One of those methods is giving an updated picture of yourself to verify your identity, so more than likely what this actor was doing is they were trying to start a video call so they could capture a picture of that user’s face and then take over the account,” Sayers said.

Patrice reported the hacking to Facebook.

“I immediately received one of those OK we’ve received emails. I’ve heard nothing else from Facebook. This has been three weeks,” Alexander said.

The hacker requested money from people on her friend list. One friend sent $100.

“I’ve messaged them and said, ‘Get a job, quit being a thief and trying to take things from other people.’ They just said, ‘Well we need money, I need money, I need money.’ Well, doesn’t everybody need money? I live on a thousand dollars a month, don’t you think I need money?” Alexander said.

With some help, Alexander was able to get back into her account.

“You know, I’m so excited, and I had to go through it and just kind of remind myself of what my account actually looked like, and I wanted to get rid of any posts that they had made,” Alexander said. “I’m a little apprehensive about them getting back in again and the same things happening to me.”

Alexander’s unease proved right. Her account got hacked shortly thereafter, and she was locked out once again.

Not only are personal accounts hacked, but business pages as well!

Basil’s Restaurant and Pizzeria is a local Greenville spot. But you would not be able to tell from their Facebook page. The account was taken over and turned into a page for T-Shirt Trends, a group managed out of Vietnam, the Philippines and India.

Owner Jeremy Spengeman has not had access since June.

“Facebook still… ‘We’re still looking for a solution, we’re looking for a solution.’ But then finally on October 1, I was emailed by Facebook, they had done everything to resolve it and couldn’t prove it was my page,” Spengeman said.

Spengeman wants his page back, or at least have it shut down.

“It shouldn’t be hard for one person at Facebook to look at it. ‘It’s this guy’s name. It’s this guy’s number. It’s this guy’s email address. Oh, if we go 10 posts down, everything is the past eight years of his business history.’ We’re not in Vietnam, we don’t sell t-shirts. I mean it’s still listed as a restaurant on Facebook. It shouldn’t be hard for them to do it, but they just don’t care to,” Spengeman said.

Safeguarding an account is important. Sayers said people should go to Facebook.com/hacked if they believe their account was compromised.

“You can immediately put it a request to have your account frozen or investigated for account takeover activity,” Sayers said.

Nine On Your Side reached out to the Better Business Bureau of Eastern Carolina. They said if an account is hacked and personal information is stolen, the victim needs to report the incident to the Federal Trade Commission. If a person believes they are a victim of a cybercrime, they need to report it to the Internet Crime Complaint Center.

Nine On Your Side also reached out to Facebook. Tracy Clayton with Facebook Meta sent the following response on Monday.