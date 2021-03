WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) -- Beaufort County Sheriff Ernie Coleman said previously they were pulling deputies as school resource officers because of a lack of funding. Wednesday night, an alternative was found for Beaufort County Schools.

Beaufort County Schools Superintendent Matthew Cheeseman wanted to make sure schools were kept safe. Officials believe they have found an alternative. Wednesday night, the Beaufort County Board of Education approved a recommendation to move forward with a public police company to work in the school district buildings.