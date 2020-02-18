Grifton’s only pharmacy abruptly closes worrying residents



GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) Grifton’s only pharmacy, H&H Drug Co., abruptly announced on Monday that it would be closing permanently before the week is up.

Residents of Grifton are shocked and concerned about the closure and say it makes the future of the town look bleak.

The pharmacy has been around for over 60 years.

“It’s putting a real burden on the people of this town and we’d just like some answers,” said Joseph Scott.

Scott feels the direct impact of losing the pharmacy.

“I’m a heart patient recently recovering from a stroke,” said Scott.

Now, he and his wife are scrambling to move all of his prescriptions to another pharmacy.

Unless customers make other arrangements, H&H Drug Co. will be transferring all remaining prescriptions to the Vanceboro Pharmacy branch.

The concern with that is that it’s 18 miles away.

Grifton has a high population of elderly residents who are unable or would prefer not to have to travel to other towns to pick up their meds.

“Well, how are they going to get to Vanceboro?” wonders Scott.

The unexpected closing shocked almost everyone else in town including the long-time employees of the pharmacy.

According to Scott and other residents, the employees were also not given any notice.

Rhonda Gray and Roger Carraway own small businesses here. They’ve both lived in Grifton for more than 50 years.

“We had no idea they were shutting down we thought they were just cutting back hour,” said Gray, owner of Grifton Auto Parts.

This is the most recent in a string of closures in the town.

Grifton’s last grocery store, Tropicana Supermarket, closed in April and before that, in January, the liquor store closed.

The closures have people remembering the town’s past while being concerned about its future.

“We want to see it come back to the old days when we used to park diagonally,” said Gray.

“We even used to have a movie theatre in town! And a hotel also,” said Carraway.

“A grocery store and a pharmacy…you can’t have a small town without one,” said Scott.

9 On Your Side reached out to H&H Drug Co. and Vanceboro Pharmacy but operators at both locations declined to comment.

Edwards Pharmacy in Ayden is the closest pharmacy and already delivers to a few customers in Grifton.

A representative told 9 On Your Side that they’ll do whatever they can do accommodate new customers from Grifton.