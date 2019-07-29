Group in Chocowinity worried about their future living arrangements

A group of people in Beaufort County called 9 On Your Side concerned about their living future.

They say they were told they were going to be evicted from their homes.

The controversy involves 4 or 5 trailers in a mobile home park on Barnes Drive in Chocowinity.

These people admit, these trailers need a lot of work, but they say —- they have no place else to go.

Kerry Lupton calls one of the trailers in Chocowinity home.

He says he’s put a lot of work into it.

Kerry said, “There’s so many holes in there and I’m running out of plywood to put over them.”

That’s the reality for several other families in this mobile home park off Barnes Drive.

They’re dealing with holes in the floor, bugs, mold, and the bathroom not working, among other things.

Kerry said. “I was working in the bathroom, and {my neighbors} Taffy and Terry came in and said stop working, we’re being evicted, they said the trailers are being locked and I said ‘I got no place to go’.”

So, they reached out to WNCT.

They say they were told by the health department that they were being kicked out, but for now, that’s not the case.

We reached out to the Beaufort County Health Department.

Chief building inspector Brandon Hayes said he received a complaint from the town that the trailers were breaking the town ordinance.

He says his team has to go look at them to determine if they need to be condemned or not but he says he hasn’t done that yet.

Kerry said he’s 75 years old and he’s lucky to still be able to fix the place up himself but he wishes he didn’t have to.

We also spoke to the landlord, he says as far as he knows, no one is being evicted.

He says he’s been working on getting the trailers fixed.

He didn’t mention Kerry, but he did say he’s got a few other people who aren’t paying rent and that’s why he’s not in a hurry to get the repairs made.