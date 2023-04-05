GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A major health concern for many American parents is the weight of their child.

According to a new study from the website HarmonyHit.com, childhood obesity continues to be a major factor in everyday life. Among parents surveyed, 26% are worried about their kid’s weight and 14% say they’re afraid that it will lead to bullying.

The activities, or lack thereof, seem to be driving the fears of parents, like in-home habits, technology and the examples led by the parents themselves.

Here are some of the stats:

29% of parents think they’ve set bad health examples for their kids; 1 in 10 regrets the way they’ve talked to them about weight

53% believe technology makes it harder for their kids to stay healthy

While 83% of parents surveyed say they try to make healthy home-cooked meals, 2 in 5 families admit to eating fast food on a weekly basis.

