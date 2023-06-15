NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Well, if you have baby fever, this next story may make that urge grow!

11 NICU nurses and a secretary at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News are expecting babies at the same time.

Two of the nurses have recently welcomed adorable baby girls into the world, while the rest of their colleagues are expected to go into labor between July and September.

Nurse Amanda Glynn, who is due to have her baby girl in November, says none of her pregnant colleagues planned to get pregnant at the same time but that they are grateful to share the experience.

“Just a surprise of everyone getting pregnant and then we all have children at a very similar age, eventually. So it’s just going to be a lot of fun to look back and tell our kids someday like, oh my goodness, look, we have so many friends and family that end up having children at the same time. So it’d be fun to look back at that and tell our kids someday,” Glynn said.

Glynn says she loves that her job cares for infants who aren’t quite ready to go home, but says being pregnant has provided a slight sense of relief for some of her patient’s parents.

“You know some parents have actually made the comments you know, that they feel like their babies are our own because we have that you know motherly instinct to care for them,” Glynn explains But you know we had beforehand, but they feel more confident that you know, so many people here have children already and are pregnant, and they feel like we do treat them as if, you know, they’re one of our own.”

Glynn say she’s still working on her babies name.

The Nurse Manager says this is the biggest staff “baby boom” in the NICU’S history.