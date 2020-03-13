3 Duke University grad students test positive for coronavirus outside the US

Live Now
DURHAM, N.C. (WGHP)– Three Duke University graduate students have tested positive for coronavirus outside of the United States, the Duke Chronicle reports.

The students were overseas as part of a group and will remain overseas receiving treatment until they have recovered.

Other Duke students who were part of the same group have returned to the U.S. and are in self-isolation off-campus for at least 14 days, the Chronicle reports.

Duke Vice President for Administration Kyle Cavanaugh said in an email Friday that the students who tested positive are in “good condition.”

