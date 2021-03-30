American Heart Association gears up for North Carolina Day of Action

NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT) Right now, there’s a group preparing to sit down with North Carolina lawmakers about issues of the heart. It’s part of the North Carolina Day of Action that’s happening this week.

This effort is lead by the American Heart Association. Group leaders say this isn’t political, but simply educational. This year, volunteers will focus on closing the coverage gap, Medicaid expansion, and tobacco.

In the recently signed American Rescue Plan, it includes an incentive for states that have not yet expanded Medicaid to do so. Currently, North Carolina is one of the 12 remaining states to expand Medicaid. This could bring in up to $2.2 billion for North Carolina, on top of the 90% match for Medicaid expansion.

“Heart disease doesn’t discriminate; it strikes anybody if we can educate our lawmakers and say hey, we need this money to do this to make sure that all North Carolinians have access to healthcare,” said Frank Amend, Heart Health Advocate.

The North Carolina Day of Action starts March 31, 2021. For more information click HERE.