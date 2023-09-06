GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The American Heart Association has plans for three walks in the works.

On Oct. 28, they will gather in Greenville at 9 a.m. at the East Carolina University Student Center located at 501 E 10th Street.

Each dollar donated to those who walk is directed to research, CPR training, medical breakthroughs and lifesaving moments. These walks were created to bring awareness and raise money for people suffering from stroke and heart disease. Nearly 500 people will be involved in this year’s walks.

This year’s theme is “I Walk to Save Lives,” and the Greenville walk’s fundraising efforts have been led by Greenville Utilities Commission.

Other walks will take place in Tarboro and Wilson. The Twin Counties Heart Walk will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 in the Courthouse Square located at 311 N Main Street, Tarboro. ECU Health Edgecombe has led fundraising efforts for this walk.

The Wilson Heart Walk Will on Saturday, Nov. 11 will also start at 9 a.m. at Barton College, located at 400 Atlantic Christian College Drive, Wilson, NC 27893. Hubert Vester Auto Group has been the primary leader in fundraising efforts for the Wilson walk.