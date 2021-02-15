American Red Cross stressing need again for blood donations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials with the American Red Cross say there is an immediate need again for blood donations.

The winter is always tough for the Red Cross to get blood donations because of problems like the weather and seasonal illnesses. The coronavirus pandemic is cutting down donations even more, reducing the organization’s ability to hold blood drive events.

James Jarvis with the American Red Cross said hospitals are also using up the blood supplies they have at a faster rate.

“Right now, hospitals are using convalescent plasma faster than we can provide it and so that’s another great opportunity for you to save lives right here in your community by going and donating blood at a drive near you,” Jarvis said.

Click here to find out where a blood drive is located where you live and to schedule an appointment to give. Here are some in Eastern North Carolina over the next several days:

List of upcoming blood drives in the East

Thursday

Jacksonville Board of Realtors, 200 Preston Rd Ste 100, Jacksonville, NC 28540, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Friday

Brookwood Baptist Church, 903 Henderson Dr, Jacksonville, NC 28540, 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday

New River YMCA, 159 Chaney Ave, Jacksonville, NC 28540, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.