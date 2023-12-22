ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One Asheboro man is staying hopeful for a Christmas miracle.

“I’m hopeful. The Lord is going to do it in his own time. It may be tomorrow. It could be another five years. I am not going to let that get me down,” said Carl Hicks who is in need of a kidney.

While most kids wish for toys under the tree, Carl has been dreaming of one thing since he was a kid: to be healthy. This Christmas, he is searching for a life-saving kidney donation.

His family and friends describe him in a few words: unique, selfless and positive. But the one word that describes his situation is desperate. He has stage five kidney failure and has been on the transplant list for five years. This Christmas, he hopes to get the most generous gift of a normal life.

“I deal with tiredness all the time,” Carl said.

He has been in kidney failure for more than 10 years, but his health issues date back to his childhood. “

I’ve been driving him to the hospital for 38 years now,” said his mom, Nancy Hicks. But it’s not just his mom. It’s his wife Amber as well.

“He just brightened my world and worked so well together,” said Amber Campbell, Carl’s wife.

The couple got married in 2020. One year later, Carl started dialysis.

“It was rough at first, but I am so grateful for people at church being encouraging,” Campbell said.

Journey Church in Asheboro has been a staple for Carl and his family.

“I think I am in better condition than I would be otherwise because I am saying, ‘How can I help others? What can I do with my limited energy, with my limited physicality that I have?’ And I think because of that, the Lord has blessed me and all the people inside the church,” Carl said.

Many people inside the church have also been a blessing, including Pastor Randy, who met Carl 23 years ago as his youth pastor and teacher.

“He has a genuine heart for others,” Randy said.

He was not able to donate a kidney because of family history but put his words into action through a message to his congregation and community as a whole.

“How can I be that somebody to someone to give them hope,” Randy said.

One woman from the church heard the message loud and clear, and she went to get tested.

“I have been extremely blessed with health. To hear Carl sit there and talk about how tough every day living is for him and then how easy everyday living is for me,” said Kaitlin Grant, a member of Journey Church.

She wasn’t a match. Together, Grant and Carl will enter a swap database to increase their chances of finding a perfect fit.

“Even with that, it is going to be hard to find me a donor,” Carl said.

He doesn’t have enough energy to teach full time, but a fellow teacher had an idea.

“We needed a substitute really bad one day, and it was the last hour before the next day, and I said, ‘I know a guy,’” Jamie Staley said.

Carl was that guy and spends time as a substitute teacher.

“Carl came in and was just incredible … and the kids loved him,” Staley said.

The man who gives so much of his heart now hopes to receive someone else’s kidney.

“When you have something that you can give like a kidney, it gives people like me a chance for a regular life,” Carl said.

A few months ago, he had a false alarm. The kidney he was supposed to get did not end of up working out, which makes this waiting so much more difficult.

He hopes his story inspires others to fill a need in someone’s life. Whether it is a kidney for him, someone else or any number of ways to bless someone in your life.