WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The first case of monkeypox has been reported in Beaufort County.

The Beaufort County Health Department identified the first case on Friday. In a media release, the health department said it is “working with the patient and provider to identify and notify individuals who may be at risk due to close contact. The patient is currently isolated, and no further information will be shared to protect the patient’s privacy.”

The health department reports there are 288 cases of monkeypox in North Carolina.