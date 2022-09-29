GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Breast Cancer Awareness Month is coming up in October, and it’s a perfect time to be reminded of how important it is.

Breast cancer forms in the cells of the breasts. It usually occurs in women and can rarely happen to men.

Dr. Mark Hass works in Greenville and is fellowship trained in breast imaging and intervention and is a general radiologist. He talked about the Empty Pink Chair Project, what it does to help those with breast cancer and much more. He also talks about how important it is to check for symptoms such as lumps, swelling and bleeding in the breast area. He also expressed how important it is to get checked routinely and to stay on top of the mammograms.

October is used to remind everyone of this disease and its importance. Click the video above to see more.