GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University medical students will hold a community health fair on Wednesday from 5-7:30 p.m. at the JOY Community Center and Soup Kitchen, 700 S. Albemarle Ave. in Greenville.

The event will include booths geared toward various aspects of health for both children and adults. Free health screenings, blood pressure checks and a CPR demonstration will be offered during the event.

The project is a collaboration among the Brody School of Medicine’s Brody Scholars and ECU dental, nursing and physician assistant students. The health fair is free and open to the public.

The Brody Scholars program provides full tuition and fees and most living expenses for four years of medical school, allowing scholars to choose a medical specialty without the worry of debt after graduation. The scholarship also funds enrichment opportunities such as travel abroad and service projects, such as a community health event.

Event Details

What: Community Health Fair

When: Wednesday, April 19

Where: JOY Community Center and Soup Kitchen, 700 S. Albemarle Ave.