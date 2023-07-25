GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Monday, Lebron James’ son, Bronny James, suffered a cardiac arrest while working out. While the University of Southern California basketball player is fit and only 18 years old, many question what could have led to this.

“Anyone of that age in that physical fitness level should not have these sorts of issues, typically. But we do train for it. I mean, sudden cardiac arrest is something that nobody really expects,” said Jeff Barfield, J.H. Rose High School head athletic trainer.

Another familiar situation was when Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills defensive back, suffered a cardiac arrest in January during a nationally televised game.

According to experts, more than 350,000 people will experience a cardiac arrest this year outside of a hospital, which is why it’s important to know how to respond.

“Get to them, render aid to your best, the best of your ability, call 911,” said Greenville Fire Rescue Captain Matthew Patty. “If you are trained in CPR, check for a pulse and check for breathing. If they are not breathing, then immediately start CPR.”

“You want to have from the time of cardiac arrest occurs to the time that you give a shot of an AED, you want about three minutes, you don’t want it to be more than about three minutes, because if we can get it done within the three-minute window, the chance of survival is a lot higher,” said Barfield.

Barfield said at J.H. Rose High School they have five AEDs on campus and he has one with him at all times at every event. With football practice beginning Monday across the state, these are a few ways to take preventative measures.

“Having physicals, having sports physicals, being aware of any diseases or conditions that may present itself is important,” said Patty.

Symptoms to be aware of include dizziness, chest tightness, sweating when not active, nausea or vomiting. Those could lead to a possible cardiac arrest, and you need to see a doctor as soon as possible.