GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two hospitals in Eastern North Carolina have been recognized in U.S. News’ Best Hospitals rankings and ratings.

ECU Health was chosen No. 3 in North Carolina and earned high-performing marks in three specialties along with 14 procedures and conditions. Carolina East Medical Center was ranked No. 12 in the state and earned high-performing marks for eight different specialties and conditions.

This is the 33rd year these rankings have been issued as part of U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals” report. According to a press release, they are “designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive quality care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.”

“The hospitals named among the best have extensive medical expertise and a history of delivering good outcomes,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “When patients and their medical professionals are considering their options for care, the rankings are designed to help them identify hospitals that are superior in the kind of care they may need.”

Both hospital systems have received the honor multiple times in the past. This is the seventh straight year for CarolinaEast. Michael Smith, president and CEO of CarolinaEast Health System, said they are proud of the ranking they’ve received.

“We are extremely proud to be recognized for the high quality of life-saving and life-changing procedures that we are able to offer right here in our community,” Smith said. “Delivering an outstanding patient experience is among the most important things we do. It takes a team of caring professionals that all play a significant role in receiving these awards and I thank each and every member of the CarolinaEast team for being remarkable at what they do.”

For the 2022-2023 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. In the 15 specialties, 164 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty and fewer than half of all hospitals received any High Performing rating. Learn more at https://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/rankings.