NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — CarolinaEast Medical Center has announced an update on its masking policy.

Starting on Wednesday, all visitors were expected to wear a mask in “clinical and/or patient-facing areas”. Masks are available at the front desk for those who need one to be provided.

This comes in the time of the “triple-demic“, the onslaught of respiratory viruses surging in the United States. COVID-19, RSV and influenza have been on the rise throughout the country, causing hospital numbers to increase. The intensity of the viruses spreading is prompting hospitals and medical centers to enforce new protocols.