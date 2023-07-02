NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — CarolinaEast Medical Center has made reached a huge milestone by being the first hospital in a 100-mile radius to offer the Amulet procedure.

The first procedure was done by Dr. Joshua Kramer back in June. Kramer said this operation reduces the risk for stroke caused by atrial fibrillation and allows patients to get off blood thinners.

“We basically close what’s called the left atrial pendage and that’s the area that gets clot in it with patients who have atrial fibrillation,” Kramer said.

“We go through the vein in the leg, the femoral vein, we go up to the heart on the right side and, I know this is a scary part. We burn a hole from the right side of the heart to the left side of the heart through the atrium. That’s the best way to get over to the left atrial appendage.”

Kramer said the procedure takes 45 minutes to an hour to complete. He also said not every patient is eligible for this procedure due to the size or function of their anatomy. He also said there are certain guidelines in order to have this operation done on certain patients.