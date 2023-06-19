NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — CarolinaEast Medical Center’s Cancer Center and Riverside Subaru partnered to give blanks to cancer patients on Monday.

The blankets come as a partnership between the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Riverside Subaru of New Bern. There were 80 blankets passed out to staff members at the hospital. They will distribute them to patients.

Constantine Diamantidis, Riverside Subaru Automotive general manager, said it’s the fourth year they’ve been a part of this. They just want to make patients more comfortable.

“It’s a big deal for us locally,” Diamantidis said. “Honestly, for me, it hits home because I was recently diagnosed, so I was actually here this morning. It’s a really big deal for me to be here and be a part of this and give back to the community.”

CarolinaEast officials said they’re incredibly thankful for the blankets. People can reach out to the CarolinaEast Foundation to find out more and to donate.