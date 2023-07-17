NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials with Coastal Women’s Shelter in New Bern said they have been expanding services in July, now offering their resources to victims of sexual assault.

For more than 35 years, Coastal Women’s Shelter has served victims of domestic abuse. They are expanding their services to make sure nobody slips through the cracks. Executive Director Amanda Delgado said victims of sexual assault could come to their agency for resources.

“We are now extending a hand out to individuals that are going through sexual assault. Victim advocacy, court advocacy, we have our crisis line that’s 24/7,” Delgado said.

Donna Bradshaw is an advocate with the shelter. She said she has served with the agency for more than 30 years.

“Sexual assault and domestic violence and mental abuse and all those can sometimes roll into one,” Bradshaw said. “Now we’re branching out into helping sexual assault victims. Teenagers, men, women, it doesn’t matter.”

Bradshaw said when the agency was first established, it served victims of sexual assault.

“That’s going back to its roots of sexual assault many many years ago. Now we’re reaching back into that and just want the community to know we are here,” Bradshaw said.

Delgado said a different group serving victims of sexual assault closed, and the shelter saw how the need remained.

“We knew it was time for us to step up and make sure no one goes and falls through the cracks,” Delgado said.

Coastal Women’s Shelter serves Craven, Pamlico and Jones counties.

“We’re really trying to get an outreach in those rural areas because a lot of those things go untold,” Bradshaw said.

While the name is Coastal Women’s Shelter, Delgado said they serve both men and women, whoever needs help and encourages people to reach out.

“Just like domestic violence, it is happening, unfortunately. We know there are folks suffering in silence because they are unsure of who is out there to help them. We want to make sure they know that there is help out here,” Delgado said.

