GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s that time of year again when viruses start to spread.

We’ve already had two flu-related deaths this season. The flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases are all expected to increase over the upcoming months.

The NC Department of Human and Health Services reports that there has been a slight increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19 and the flu. At last check, there were 428 hospital admissions for COVID-19 and 21 for the flu. NC Secretary of Health and Human Services is urging people to stay safe.

“Getting a COVID booster and your flu shot. I got both mine on the same day in the same arm is your best protection against getting sick and most importantly best protection against getting severely I’ll where you end up in the hospital or worse,” said NC Secretary of Health and Human Services Kody Kinsley.

You can receive these vaccines at your local pharmacy, all in one trip. According to the CDC, all three vaccinations are safe to get at once, saving people from having to make multiple trips.