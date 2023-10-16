MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — With the colder temperatures approaching, flu season is upon us.

Officials with the Carteret County Health Department said that if you experience symptoms of cough, runny or stuffy nose, fever and chills, you should stay home. You should also reach out to your healthcare provider about testing for the flu, COVID-19 and RSV. The health department already reports seeing flu cases popping up.

“During this time, of course, we always see a rise in the respiratory viruses in general,” said Kim Davis, Carteret County Director of Nursing. “You know, we have vaccines for flu and COVID. Now, that is beneficial, especially for those folks that are in the high-risk categories, you know, those folks who are over 65, who have certain health, health care indicators that make them at higher risk.”

The Carteret County Health Department is hosting a flu and COVID vaccination clinic on Wednesday for ages 12 and up from 8 -11 a.m. and again from 1 – 4 p.m.