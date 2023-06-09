PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — Agape Health Services, a community care clinic in Plymouth, has recently announced they are accepting new patients.

The community healthcare center accepts all insurance types including commercial, Medicaid, and Medicare. They also take patients with no insurance, offering a sliding pay scale based on the patient’s income.

Those with the center said that they want to improve healthcare in rural areas.

“We want all the patients we can get, so y’all come on down and we’ll definitely get you on the schedule,” said Lisa Croom, nurse supervisor at Agape Health Services. “All you have to do is call the number 252-741-3413 and we’ll get you in.”

The clinic also plans to offer dental, pharmacy, and integrated care services in the coming months.