‘Community for Unity’ event in Rocky Mount to offer free meds, dental and vision exams, health checks

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT)

On Saturday, July 27, the Community for Unity Festival in Rocky Mount will offer free medications, health checks, dental exams, vision exams, hair cuts, food, kids activities and more.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 27th, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, at Joy Community Development Corporation, located at 322 Anderson Street.

The Nash County Senior Services Division and NC MedAssist will bring the 2019 Mobile Free Pharmacy to this event, to provide free over-the-counter medications.

There are no income requirements, and medication recipients need to be age 18 or older. Every person who comes to the Mobile Free Pharmacy that day will leave with approximately $150 worth of free over-the-counter medications.

Medicines to be given away include Cold, Cough and Flu (ex: Robitussin, Nyquil, Dayquil, Lozenges) Allergy (ex: Afrin, Allegra, Zyrtec, Claritin, Flonase) Children’s (ex: Pain Relief, Vitamins, Allergy, Cold/Cough) Pain Relief (ex: Aspirin, Muscle Rubs, Tylenol, Ibuprofen, Advil, Pain Patches) Digestive Aids (ex: Antacids, Anti-Diarrheal, Anti-Gas, Probiotics, Heartburn Relief – Prilosec, Nexium, Zantac, Pepcid) Vitamins (ex: Calcium, Men’s and Women’s Multivitamins, Prenatal, Fish Oil, Iron, Vitamins B/C/D, Biotin) Skin Treatment (Ex: Topical Antibiotics, Lice Treatment, Anti Itch Cream, Anti-fungal, Lip Balm) Eye Care (ex: Eye Drops, Contact Solution, Lutein) Laxatives/Hemorrhoids (ex: Enemas, Stool Softeners, Oral Laxatives) Other – (ex: Sleep Aids, Pregnancy Tests, Reading Glasses, Canes)

Organizers for the Community for Unity Festival say they need volunteers to help with the medicine giveaway. If you’d like to help, contact Michele McKnight by calling 252-459-1375, or email her at: michele.mcknight@nashcountync.gov.