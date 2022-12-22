GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise.

Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.

Since 2020, however, life expectancy has started to decline. The opioid epidemic, COVID-19, and unintentional injuries—largely driven by drug overdoses—were the leading causes of a three-year decrease in life expectancy over the last two years. Stark disparities among certain segments of the population have also been observed. American Indians/Alaska Natives saw a life expectancy decrease of more than six years; Hispanic and Black Americans, a drop of four years; and white and Asian Americans, a decrease of about two years.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, substance abuse treatments, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing contribute significantly to the general health and well-being of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the shortest life expectancy in North Carolina. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

#49. Cherokee County

– Average life expectancy: 76.3 years (1.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #73

— Length of life rank: #80

— Quality of life rank: #54

#49. Lee County

– Average life expectancy: 76.3 years (1.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #56

— Length of life rank: #57

— Quality of life rank: #56

#47. Graham County

– Average life expectancy: 76.2 years (1.5 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #71

— Length of life rank: #69

— Quality of life rank: #71

#47. Onslow County

– Average life expectancy: 76.2 years (1.5 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #23

— Length of life rank: #39

— Quality of life rank: #16

#44. Gates County

– Average life expectancy: 76 years (1.7 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #78

— Length of life rank: #84

— Quality of life rank: #60

#44. Wilkes County

– Average life expectancy: 76 years (1.7 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #72

— Length of life rank: #62

— Quality of life rank: #76

#44. Sampson County

– Average life expectancy: 76 years (1.7 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #62

— Length of life rank: #48

— Quality of life rank: #75

#41. Northampton County

– Average life expectancy: 75.9 years (1.8 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #86

— Length of life rank: #81

— Quality of life rank: #92

#41. Beaufort County

– Average life expectancy: 75.9 years (1.8 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #80

— Length of life rank: #75

— Quality of life rank: #79

#41. Person County

– Average life expectancy: 75.9 years (1.8 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #58

— Length of life rank: #46

— Quality of life rank: #70

#40. Davidson County

– Average life expectancy: 75.8 years (1.9 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #54

— Length of life rank: #52

— Quality of life rank: #61

#37. Yadkin County

– Average life expectancy: 75.7 years (2.0 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #69

— Length of life rank: #63

— Quality of life rank: #66

#37. Cumberland County

– Average life expectancy: 75.7 years (2.0 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #52

— Length of life rank: #60

— Quality of life rank: #49

#37. Craven County

– Average life expectancy: 75.7 years (2.0 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #45

— Length of life rank: #70

— Quality of life rank: #24

#32. Bertie County

– Average life expectancy: 75.6 years (2.1 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #89

— Length of life rank: #83

— Quality of life rank: #96

#32. Caswell County

– Average life expectancy: 75.6 years (2.1 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #76

— Length of life rank: #64

— Quality of life rank: #78

#32. Jones County

– Average life expectancy: 75.6 years (2.1 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #70

— Length of life rank: #65

— Quality of life rank: #67

#32. Chowan County

– Average life expectancy: 75.6 years (2.1 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #67

— Length of life rank: #67

— Quality of life rank: #65

#32. Hyde County

– Average life expectancy: 75.6 years (2.1 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #60

— Length of life rank: #72

— Quality of life rank: #47

#30. Warren County

– Average life expectancy: 75.5 years (2.2 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #92

— Length of life rank: #93

— Quality of life rank: #89

#30. Montgomery County

– Average life expectancy: 75.5 years (2.2 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #77

— Length of life rank: #74

— Quality of life rank: #74

#28. Caldwell County

– Average life expectancy: 75.4 years (2.3 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #68

— Length of life rank: #50

— Quality of life rank: #77

#28. Hoke County

– Average life expectancy: 75.4 years (2.3 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #57

— Length of life rank: #54

— Quality of life rank: #63

#26. Rutherford County

– Average life expectancy: 75.3 years (2.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #66

— Length of life rank: #61

— Quality of life rank: #69

#26. Stanly County

– Average life expectancy: 75.3 years (2.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #53

— Length of life rank: #68

— Quality of life rank: #45

#24. Wilson County

– Average life expectancy: 75.2 years (2.5 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #82

— Length of life rank: #58

— Quality of life rank: #85

#24. Surry County

– Average life expectancy: 75.2 years (2.5 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #47

— Length of life rank: #44

— Quality of life rank: #55

#22. Nash County

– Average life expectancy: 75.1 years (2.6 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #64

— Length of life rank: #66

— Quality of life rank: #62

#22. Gaston County

– Average life expectancy: 75.1 years (2.6 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #50

— Length of life rank: #55

— Quality of life rank: #53

#19. Washington County

– Average life expectancy: 75 years (2.7 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #87

— Length of life rank: #86

— Quality of life rank: #91

#19. Randolph County

– Average life expectancy: 75 years (2.7 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #65

— Length of life rank: #76

— Quality of life rank: #51

#19. Rowan County

– Average life expectancy: 75 years (2.7 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #61

— Length of life rank: #59

— Quality of life rank: #59

#18. Pasquotank County

– Average life expectancy: 74.9 years (2.8 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #55

— Length of life rank: #71

— Quality of life rank: #44

#14. Bladen County

– Average life expectancy: 74.7 years (3.0 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #85

— Length of life rank: #88

— Quality of life rank: #86

#14. Hertford County

– Average life expectancy: 74.7 years (3.0 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #84

— Length of life rank: #79

— Quality of life rank: #83

#14. Wayne County

– Average life expectancy: 74.7 years (3.0 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #74

— Length of life rank: #77

— Quality of life rank: #64

#14. Mitchell County

– Average life expectancy: 74.7 years (3.0 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #51

— Length of life rank: #73

— Quality of life rank: #39

#13. Rockingham County

– Average life expectancy: 74.3 years (3.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #81

— Length of life rank: #85

— Quality of life rank: #68

#12. Martin County

– Average life expectancy: 74 years (3.7 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #88

— Length of life rank: #89

— Quality of life rank: #87

#11. Cleveland County

– Average life expectancy: 73.8 years (3.9 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #83

— Length of life rank: #82

— Quality of life rank: #81

#10. Lenoir County

– Average life expectancy: 73.6 years (4.1 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #90

— Length of life rank: #91

— Quality of life rank: #88

#9. Columbus County

– Average life expectancy: 73.5 years (4.2 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #91

— Length of life rank: #92

— Quality of life rank: #90

#8. Anson County

– Average life expectancy: 73.4 years (4.3 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #94

— Length of life rank: #95

— Quality of life rank: #94

#7. Vance County

– Average life expectancy: 73.3 years (4.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #95

— Length of life rank: #97

— Quality of life rank: #93

#5. Scotland County

– Average life expectancy: 73.1 years (4.6 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #98

— Length of life rank: #94

— Quality of life rank: #99

#5. Richmond County

– Average life expectancy: 73.1 years (4.6 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #93

— Length of life rank: #90

— Quality of life rank: #95

#4. Halifax County

– Average life expectancy: 72.9 years (4.8 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #97

— Length of life rank: #96

— Quality of life rank: #98

#3. Edgecombe County

– Average life expectancy: 71.9 years (5.8 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #99

— Length of life rank: #98

— Quality of life rank: #97

#2. Robeson County

– Average life expectancy: 71.7 years (6.0 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #100

— Length of life rank: #99

— Quality of life rank: #100

#1. Swain County

– Average life expectancy: 70.6 years (7.1 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #96

— Length of life rank: #100

— Quality of life rank: #80