GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A recent incident during a “Monday Night Football” NFL game has drawn attention to what bystanders can do if someone goes into cardiac arrest.

For nine minutes, football fans watched Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin lay on the field after his heart stopped. Everyone wondered if he was going to make it off the field or even walk out of the hospital.

With Hamlin now in his own home again, it’s all because of what Greenville Fire/Rescue emergency responders said went into the quick emergency response.

“Those first few minutes are the most important,” said Greenville Fire/Rescue Chief Carson Sanders. “Bystander CPR and getting hands to the chest and what we teach with hands-only CPR or for emergency responders CPR, it’s critical to making sure that that person has a chance at survival.”

According to Andrew Bouland, an emergency medicine physician, every minute without immediate CPR and AED is another 10% off that person’s chance of survival. Overall survival rates from out-of-hospital cardiac arrests range around 10% nationally. But with bystander CPR and AED, that number can double or even triple, which turned out to be the case during the Jan. 2 NFL game.

“Out-of-hospital cardiac arrest is actually more common than you might think. There are actually 350,000 cardiac arrests outside the hospital each year in the United States,” said Bouland.

Knowing how to immediately respond to someone who has collapsed or gone unconscious could be what keeps someone alive, just like in Hamlin’s case. Bouland said to do what they call “the three C’s”: check, call and chest compressions.

So first, check them and make sure they’re unconscious. And if they’re not breathing, call 911, and start chest compressions.

Chest compressions are easy. All you do is you place one hand in the center of the chest, the other hand is right on top of it. You want to kind of lock your arms so that you’re really using your body weight to help push down against the chest. You want to push hard and fast, at least 100 to 129 beats per minute, which is about the beat to the song “Staying Alive.”

You want to just keep doing that until help arrives or someone takes over. You have to push really hard, at least two inches deep and you want to make sure that the chest comes up in between each compression to allow the heart to fill with blood in between each compression.

AED isn’t just for emergency responders to use. Anyone who needs it in the case of an emergency can use it. AED walks everyone through how to use it step by step.

Sanders said Hamlin’s comeback is a testament to the care he received.

“That goes everywhere from the initial assist, I believe it was an assistant trainer that recognized that he was in cardiac arrest, started that CPR went to the rest of the training staff, and then the 911 responders that came out in the in the ambulance, all the way through the doctors and everyone that took care of him that followed,” said Sanders.

Hamlin now breathes on his own, which allowed football fans to also breathe a sigh of relief. Emergency responders said Hamlin’s incident should encourage everyone to know how to respond properly.

For more information on CPR and AED training, visit The Compress and Shock Foundation.