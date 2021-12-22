DC will require proof of vaccine at certain indoor locations

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday morning that DC residents over 12-years-old will need proof of at least one vaccination by Jan. 15 at certain indoor locations.

Locations that will require proof of vaccines will include:

  • Restaurants, bars and nighclubs
  • Indoor exercise establishments
  • Indoor entertainment facilities
  • Indoor meeting establishments

Starting Feb. 15, 2022 all residents over the age of 12 will be required to be fully vaccinated to enter the locations listed above.

School students and early childhood workers will also now have a vaccine mandate starting March 1.

