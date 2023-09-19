NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — We are quickly approaching the start of RSV season. Physicians in our area have already started prepping for the virus. They’re recommending that you do as well.

Data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports there has been an increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19 in our state, but a decrease in flu. As for RSV, CarolinaEast Medical Center officials said cases could increase in the coming months.

“We have started monitoring all the respiratory viruses because this is respiratory virus season. There are 10 to 15 of them that tend to float around. We haven’t seen RSV yet but we do anticipate it coming,” said Cathy Fischer, Carolina East Infection Prevention director.

Those most at risk include the very old and the very young. Vaccinations are now available for Covid, Flu, and RSV.