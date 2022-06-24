NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A case of Monkeypox has been confirmed in North Carolina.

The first case was reported by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Thursday.

Health officials haven’t specified what region of North Carolina this Monkeypox case was confirmed in, but doctors say there are likely more cases throughout the state.

“Saying it’s in a specific county shouldn’t scare anyone,” said Starmed Chief Medical Officer Arin Piramzadian. “It’s probably in multiple counties and hasn’t been detected.”

Health officials didn’t specify what region of North Carolina has the confirmed case, but doctors say there’s no reason to panic.

“Forsyth County has said it is not them,” said Dr. Piramzadian. “At this point, there’s no need to be significantly concerned. There’s been a total of about 20 cases in the U.S. and that number is going to grow. There’s no way it’s not. Any virus spreads and that’s what this is. It is a viral infection that’s going to keep spreading.”

Doctors say the North Carolina case likely came from someone who recently traveled.

“The biggest outbreak we have is in Massachusetts,” said Dr. Piramzadian. “It’s probably from someone who traveled from another state and that’s how it came to the U.S., it traveled from another country.”

The virus is spread through direct physical contact.

“Symptoms are fever, body aches, soreness, generalized fatigue and then the rash,” said Dr. Piramzadian.

But doctors say the good news is that out of the 3,300 confirmed cases worldwide so far, none of them have been deadly.

“The good thing with this is that there have been no confirmed cases that have led to any deaths,” said Dr. Piramzadian. “And that’s throughout the whole world. So the whole world has seen around 3,300 cases and they all have consisted of mild symptoms.”

Health officials are working closely with the CDC as well as local health departments and the patient’s health care providers to identify and notify any people who may have come in close contact with this individual while they were infectious.