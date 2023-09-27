GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Health Care Center will be offering drive-thru flu and COVID-19 vaccine shots for veterans.

The event is this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenville Health Care Center at 401 Moye Boulevard in Greenville. The goal is to provide a safe environment for veterans to receive their shots while also ensuring they receive accessible and timely care.

These vaccines are available for all veterans registered within the Durham VA Health Care System at no cost and no required appointment. Both vaccines can be received at the same time. Your VA ID is required.

Call 252- 830-2149 ext 143194 with any further questions.

Further clinics will be on October 7, 14 and 21 from 8 am to 2 pm.