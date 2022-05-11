JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Patient safety is the focal point of the newest Leapfrog Group report.

More than 3,000 general hospitals across the country were graded on accidents, injuries, and patient infections.

Overall, North Carolina ranks first in the nation with almost 60% of hospitals receiving an “A” score.

Here in the east, hospitals explained the importance of this report.

Clyde Brooks is the vice president of medical affairs at Carteret Healthcare.

“Leapfrog is the gold standard for hospital safety and quality,” said Brooks. “It’s the highest bar that hospitals quest to achieve.”

He said The Leapfrog Group looked at a number of things to determine these scores.

“Things like complications from surgery, blood clots, how you staff your intensive care unit,” said Brooks.

He added that the last “A” Carteret Healthcare received was in 2020, so this year’s “A” is a reflection of their hard work.

“We’ve been working mighty hard on a lot of different areas,” said Brooks. “It just takes eternal vigilance to keep things safe and high quality.”

He said it’s humbling to know that North Carolina received the top scores.

“It’s not easy, and every hospital has their own set of challenges,” said Brooks.

Another hospital in the east, Onslow Memorial Hospital, received a “C”.

The hospital’s media and communications coordinator, Sophia Bodo sent a statement about their scoring.

“Leapfrog is one of the many metrics we use to gauge our progress and it provides us with valuable information to continually improve quality and patient safety,” the statement reads. “While our score is continuing to improve with each publication, we do not feel that our most recent score accurately represents the high quality of care we provide. Our clinical team and quality improvement team at OMH is working diligently to reach a score of A of which we previously maintained for 7 consecutive Leapfrog score publications. No matter the score we receive, A to C, we are always on the quest for continuous improvement. We are grateful to have the opportunity to share best practices and collaborate with clinical and quality leaders across the UNC Health System on ways to further the mission of our community hospital.”

