GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Friday’s ECU Residency Match Day told medical student graduates where they will be continuing their medical education to become healthcare professionals.

Before they can independently provide direct patient care, medical school graduates must complete a three-to-seven-year residency program in a medical specialty.

Dean of the Brody School of Medicine and CEO of ECU Health, Mike Waldrum, said he is beaming with pride about the special day.

“A really important thing to understand is hard work pays off, and you get these accomplishments, and you get to celebrate those, and you get to keep growing,” Waldrum said.

ECU medical student Perice Manns said this was her dream coming true.

“It’s been a really long journey, we’ve had a lot of struggles, ups and downs along the way with COVID, but I’ve had amazing classmates, amazing faculty and staff around me,” Manns said. “I’m so excited I don’t even know what to do!”

In total, 77 ECU medical students found out where they will continue their medical training to soon become health care professionals.